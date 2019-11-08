Be Loyal Buy Local – Northern Industrial Flooring

When it comes to commercial flooring needs, Northern Industrial Flooring has been serving satisfied customers for over 30 years. Family owned and operated, Northern Industrial Flooring strives to make sure you get the very best value for the money.
With a broad selection of flooring services, Northern Industrial Flooring has established a solid reputation that comes from a unique and singular dedication to service. The proof is that the experts at Northern Industrial Flooring have a client base in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky.
The company’s wide range of services include:
- Urethane & Epoxy Coatings
- Epoxy Resurfacers
- Urethane Cement Resurfacers
- ESD Coatings & Resurfacers
- Decorative Coatings Systems
- Diamond Polishing – Superfloor ™
- Custom Shot Blasting
- Polyurea Joint Filling
- LM Seal Hard/Ashford Certified Installer
- Acid Staining
- Super Pebble Stone Floor Systems
- Secondary Containment Systems
- Interior/Exterior Painting
- Walls/Ceilings/Machinery Painting
- 10 Minute Crack Repair Material
- Stamped Concrete Overlayments
To get the ball rolling on a free preliminary estimate, check out their website at https://northernflooring.com/ or give them a call at (260) 829-6493 or (800) 424-8914