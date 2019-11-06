Be Loyal Buy Local explained

So what exactly is “Be Loyal Buy Local”? It’s an initiative by WANE 15 to raise awareness of the importance of supporting businesses in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

WANE 15 believes in supporting the businesses in our communities and the Be Loyal Buy Local businesses give consumers a quick reference point to help making sound choices when considering a purchase.

When you patronize local businesses and “Buy Local”, you help keep more money in our communities.

One study showed that for every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community. When you spend that same $100 at a national chain store only an estimated $43 stays in the community.

In addition to keeping more money in the local economy, buying local helps in many other ways. From helping to create jobs to creating more choice, buying local means you’ve made an investment in the community.

So when it comes time to making a purchase, check out the trusted businesses on the Be Loyal Buy Local page.