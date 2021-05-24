Be Loyal Buy Local – Arbor Farms Nursery

Arbor Farms Nursery has an outstanding selection for your landscaping needs! We inventory over a thousand different shade and ornamental trees, shrubs and perennials. New plant varieties are being introduced all the time and we work to stock new plants that are superior in growth, disease resistance and/or flowering.

Arbor Farms also carries seasonal plants such as annuals, tropicals, vegetables and herbs, which are available in the spring and in the fall we stock mums and fall annuals. At the end of the season we carry products for the holidays! We offer a large selection of fresh cut greenery and Christmas decor for all your decorating needs.

The nursery stocks bulk and bagged mulch, river rock, soils and composts for all your landscaping needs. We carry a good selection of landscaping tools and supplies, such as grass seed, straw bales, straw blankets and more. Fertilizers, insecticides and herbicides are also available for your plants.

You will also find a wide selection of ceramic pottery, birdbaths, benches, decorative stakes, trellises and other garden accents to complement your landscape in our “Garden Shed” shopping area.