Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Coronavirus
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
156 dogs rescued in federal multi-county Georgia operation
‘Bring back the deceased person and casket’; Deputies make a public appeal for a stolen hearse
Home and Garden Show returns with popular guests for 47th year
Video
Texas teen tries to cross border with $1.6 million worth of meth in Mustang
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Trending Stories
Fort Wayne Hoosier Lottery winner collects winnings
Video
Police: Husband tries to kill wife, then cuts his own throat
Video
2 persons killed in triple shooting identified following arrests of 3 suspects
Video
Court documents: School guidance counselor posed as teen during inappropriate relationship with student
Video
Isolated snow with blowing and drifting a real problem today
Video
Don't Miss
Cash is king for cash register company
Video
No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store
Video
Original ‘Flash Gordon’ comic strip art headed to auction
Video
Huntington County Board of Zoning and Appeals deny new shooting range
Video
Complaints lodged against profane pro-Trump flag at neighborhood entrance
Video
‘Skull Breaker Challenge ’ leaves Arkansas teen with concussion
Video
Huntington Election Board removes 3 Republican candidates from committeeman ballot
Video