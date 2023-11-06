Volvo enters the 2024 model year with a fully electrified lineup, meaning that every one of its eight models has some form of electrification, ranging from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that aids the stop/start function to plug-in hybrids (PHEV) or a full battery-electric (BEV) option. Volvo vehicles that require a plug (PHEV and BEV) are denoted by the Recharge badge.

The big news is the arrival of the 2024 Volvo EX90 three-row crossover SUV, a full electric successor to the XC90. Production was supposed to start by year end, but it has been delayed to at least the first half of next year. At the other end of the spectrum, the 2025 model year will welcome the 2025 Volvo EX30, the brand’s smallest crossover and its new entry point. The electric crossover with standard all-wheel drive costs about $37,000.

Also, for the first time in 25 years, Volvo has two model variants with rear-wheel drive. The full battery-electric (BEV) variants of the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge now can be had as a single-motor rear-wheel-drive variant that is less expensive.

Aside from some price increases consistent with the rest of the auto industry, and Volvo’s Black Edition extending to the S60, much of the lineup remains the same. Consider it the calm before the electric storm.

Here are the key changes and the price ranges for Volvo in 2024. All prices listed below include the mandatory destination fee of $1,195.

2024 Volvo EX90

2024 Volvo EX90

The launch of the battery electric three-row SUV might be delayed until early next year, but it will serve as Volvo’s new flagship with room for seven passengers, a 111-kwh battery pack feeding a motor on either axle, and an output of 496 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque.

Projected 300 miles of range.

To be built in South Carolina, the EX90 had an initial target price of $80,000, making the replacement to the XC90 a costlier proposition.

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 Volvo XC40 2022 Volvo XC40

2024 Volvo XC40

The small crossover with a 248-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 mild-hybrid powertrain dubbed B5 comes standard with all-wheel drive and a starting price of $41,295. That’s an $800 increase from the 2023 XC40 B5. It’s offered in Core, Plus, and Ultimate ($49,995) trims.

The XC40 Recharge single-motor rear-wheel-drive model has an EPA-range of 293 miles. The base Core model costs $53,645, while the Ultimate costs $59,995.

The XC40 Recharge dual-motor all-wheel-drive model has an EPA-range of 254 miles and it costs $1,750 more for the second motor. The base Core costs $55,395 and the Ultimate $61,745.

2024 Volvo C40

Related to the XC40 Recharge, the C40 hatchback only comes as an electric Recharge model.

Now with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive option, the base Core model starts at $54,795, which is $1,150 more than the XC40 Recharge. It has a 297-mile range.

The C40 Recharge dual-motor all-wheel-drive model has an EPA-range of 257 miles and it costs $56,545 for the base Core and $61,745 for the Ultimate, which is the same price for the XC40 Recharge Ultimate.

2024 Volvo S60 Recharge T8 Black Edition 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge T8 Black Edition 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge T8 Black Edition 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge T8 Black Edition

2024 Volvo S60 sedan and V60 wagon

The S60 sedan and V60 Cross Country wagon carry over with the same B5 powertrain and a Black Edition trim package that darkens the exterior trim elements and adds 21-inch black alloy wheels. For 2024, the package adds $1,700 on S60 Plus trim models.

The 2024 S60 Core with FWD costs $43,195. AWD adds another $2,300. The S60 B5 Ultimate comes standard with AWD and costs $50,945.

The 2024 S60 Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid with standard AWD ranges in price from $53,145 to $59,745 for the Ultimate Black Edition pictured above.

The 2024 V60 Cross Country comes standard with AWD and a starting price of $50,945. The V60 T8 plug-in hybrid costs $72,445.

2024 Volvo XC60 Black Edition 2024 Volvo XC60 Black Edition 2024 Volvo XC60 Black Edition 2024 Volvo XC60 Black Edition

2024 Volvo XC60

The only change to the midsize crossover is the availability of the Black Edition on B5 Ultimate and Recharge T8 grades for an extra $1,100.

The 2024 XC60 comes standard with all-wheel drive, and the B5 AWD Core starts at $47,645.

The 2024 XC60 Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid ranges in price from $59,095 to $76,445.

2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country

2024 Volvo S90 and V90 Cross Country

The S90 full-size sedan comes with standard all-wheel drive and the B6 powertrain, which is a mild-hybrid system with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that’s both turbocharged and supercharged to make 295 hp and 310 lb-ft. The Plus costs $58,895, while the Ultimate costs $64,445.

The S90 Recharge plug-in hybrid costs $7,950 more for both grades.

The V90 Cross Country wagon only comes with the B6, and the shooting brake body style costs $1,450 more than the sedan.

2023 Volvo XC90 2023 Volvo XC90 2023 Volvo XC90

2024 Volvo XC90

The three-row crossover SUV carries over with standard all-wheel drive and three powertrain choices in the B5, B6, or Recharge T8. The price ranges from $57,195 to $81,295.

Related Articles