For everyone who wishes a Honda Civic Type R Touring model existed, it does.

It wears a different badge and goes by the name Acura Integra Type S.

A year after the 2023 Honda Civic Type R arrived, and earned the title of Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023, comes the slightly more luxurious, visually toned down version with a premium badge.

After spending a few days and hundreds of miles with the 2024 Acura Integra Type S, it’s clear this is the version of the car I’d like to own, though I’m not sure I’d want to spend that much money. The price may be a challenge, but the Integra Type S has plenty going for it as well. Here are the pros and cons of the 2024 Acura Integra Type S.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

Pro: Acura Integra Type S flies under the radar

The Civic Type R is visually loud with rocker panels that jut out, a large rear diffuser, and a massive rear wing mounted to the hatch. The Integra Type S is the opposite. At a glance, few will realize it’s the hot rod model. Flared fenders, Type S-specific 19-inch wheels, big brakes, the Type R’s triple exhaust tips, and a subtle body kit are all that separate it from the standard Integra. During my two-day loan, only one person noticed the Apex Blue Pearl Integra was a Type S, and he was in a lime green Audi RS3 losing his mind as he peppered me with questions at a stop light.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

Con: Acura Integra Type S retains base model’s compromises

The Type S’s Integra packaging is unchanged. That means a compromised rear seat, including a bottom that sits too low creating a knees-up seating position, and a fast roofline that cuts into headroom. At 5-foot-10, my head grazes the headliner. Hitting a bump could make my head smack the roof.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

Pro: Acura Integra Type S features heart of the Type R, but better

The Type S uses the 2.0-liter turbo-4 from the Type R. It still huffs 25.2 psi of boost, but at 320 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque the Acura has 5 more horsepower than the Honda. It comes thanks to a different tune for better mid-range torque. You’ll never notice the difference, but you will have bragging rights. The powertrain is a gem. The torque-rich turbo-4 kicks with strong responses all the way to its 7,000-rpm redline, which can induce a giggle factor. The 6-speed manual transmission snicks from gear to gear with short throws and satisfying gear changes. All that power goes exclusively to the front wheels.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

Con: Acura Integra Type S infotainment system feels dated

On one hand, we should all be thankful the Integra lineup, including the Type S, features the Honda Civic’s touchscreen infotainment system with a tile-based interface. It’s much easier to use than the touchpad-based system in other Acuras. But it already looks dated with a uninspired interface, sometimes slow responses, and shaky Apple CarPlay connectivity. It’s going to feel ancient in five years.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

Pro: Acura Integra Type S balances comfort with control

From the nicely weighted steering to the well bolstered seats to the firm but comfortable suspension tuning, the Integra Type S is also a gem to drive. It’s not tiring or uncomfortable, even over broken Midwest pavement. The adaptive dampers are tuned a notch softer than the Type R’s, and there’s no Race setting that would put everything into hyperactive mode. This feels like the sweet spot for daily driving while retaining track prowess. While front-wheel drive isn’t the best for handling, the Honda and Acura team’s worked their magic to ensure this car doesn’t plow around a corner.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

Con: Acura Integra Type S costs a premium

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S costs $51,995 including $1,195 for destination. That’s about $9,000 more than a Civic Type R. My tester featured $600 Apex Blue Pearl paint, which is absolutely worth the premium, for a sticker price of $52,595. Despite the premium price, the Integra Type S lacks basic features such as memory for the driver or cooled front seats. Those front seats are actually the same as those in the standard Integra aside from firmer bolsters and synthetic suede inserts. The premium over the Civic Type R, which already feels about $5,000 too expensive, doesn’t seem entirely justified.

Despite being wrong-wheel drive and probably too expensive, the Acura Integra Type S is the ideal version of the Civic Type R, and it makes a great daily driver. A hoot at any speed with looks that fly under the radar, the Type S is the Civic Type R for adults. Just make sure you bring an adult-sized check.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

2024 Acura Integra Type S

Base price: $51,995, including $1,195 destination

Price as tested: $52,595

Powertrain: 320-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, 6-speed manual, front-wheel drive

EPA fuel economy: 21/28/24

The pros: Sleeper status, Civic Type R powertrain, absolute blast to drive, comfortable

The cons: Compromised packaging, dated infotainment system, premium price

