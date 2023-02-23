The Pininfarina Battista electric supercar has set a quarter-mile record for production cars, managing an 8.55-second run, Pininfarina announced Thursday.

That time narrowly beats the 8.58-second quarter mile recorded by the Rimac Nevera, which shares components with the Battista, in 2021. The record run was conducted earlier this month at the Natrax test facility in India, home country of Pininfarina’s parent company, Mahindra.

Pininfarina Battista record attempts at India’s Natrax test facility

Pininfarina is also claiming a half-mile acceleration record of 13.38 seconds, and noted that the 222.4-mph top speed achieved by test driver Hormazd Sorabjee makes the Battista the fastest production car on Indian soil. Renuka Kirpalani recorded a 221.8-mph top speed in the Battista, making her the fastest female Indian driver in the world, according to Pininfarina. Video of the record runs can be seen below.

The Battista also previously achieved a record 0-60 mph time of 1.79 seconds, again beating the Rimac Nevera, which needed 1.85 seconds to achieve the same feat. The 0-60 mph time was achieved with one foot of rollout, but Pininfarina didn’t specify if that was the case with the quarter-mile time. Without rollout, i.e. timing acceleration from a complete standstill, times would be slightly slower.

While the Battista is quicker in acceleration than the Nevera, the Rimac still has the advantage in top speed. It hit 256 mph in testing, which is a record for a production EV.

The Battista is powered by a 120-kwh T-shaped battery pack that feeds four electric motors good for a combined output of 1,874 hp. For the Indian acceleration tests, Pininfarina fitted Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires, while the top-speed tests were done with Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. Both tires are available on production cars, according to Pininfarina, of which just 150 will be built. U.S. deliveries began last year.

Related Articles