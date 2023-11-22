Pagani took to social media on Tuesday to release a teaser photo of a new version of its Huayra Roadster.

Pagani has already revealed a successor to the Huayra in the form of the Utopia supercar, which looks a little like a mix of the Huayra and Pagani’s first model, the Zonda. However, the company will likely continue to churn out versions of the Huayra for years to come, just like it has with the Zonda.

The new Huayra variant is the latest creation of Grandi Complicazioni, Pagani’s special projects program that the company announced last year with the reveal of the long-tail Huayra Codalunga. Judging by the teaser photo, the car is likely to be an open-top version of the Huayra Imola coupe that was revealed in 2020 and built in a run of just five cars.

Clearly visible is the unique rear wing used on the Huayra Imola coupe. The rear fascia with its integrated rear diffuser is also a match. Expect the open-top version, which may be called a Huayra Roadster Imola, to match the coupe’s five-car build run. Pricing will likely exceed the 5 million euros (approximately $5.4 million) of the coupe.

Pagani Huayra Imola Pagani Huayra Imola

The Huayra Imola takes its name from the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari racetrack that’s commonly referred to as Imola (because of its proximity to the Italian town of Imola), and where Pagani develops a lot of its cars.

In addition to unique aerodynamic modifications, the Huayra Imola also benefits from more power from the Huayra’s twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12. Its rated at 827 hp, and it’s coupled with a lower weight compared to the Huayra. The dry weight measures just 2,747 pounds. The engineers were so meticulous that they even developed a new paint finish that alone helps shed 11 pounds. Look for similar upgrades on the new open-top car.

There’s no word on when the reveal will happen but a debut at the 2024 Geneva auto show next February is possible.

Related Articles