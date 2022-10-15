Maserati is launching two special editions honoring Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The 2023 Maserati Ghibli F Tributo Special Edition and Levante F Tributo Special Edition get unique design touches, including a saturated orange exterior color called Arancio Devil that was inspired by De Filippis’ nickname, “the she-devil.” A second model-specific color, Grigio Lamiera (gray), is also available.

The special editions roll on 21-inch wheels, with different designs for the Ghibli F Tributo and Levante F Tributo versions. Orange cars get cobalt blue wheel accents and badging; those items are finished in orange on gray-painted cars. Interiors get cobalt blue and orange contrast stitching with black or brown leather upholstery.

2023 Maserati Levante F Tributo Special Edition

Eight years after the F1 series was inaugurated, De Filippis became the first woman to compete in an F1 race when she qualified for the 1958 Belgian Grand Prix in a Maserati 250F. She finished 10th—and last—in the race.

Prior to that, she competed in the 1955 Targa Florio in a Maserati A6GCS shared with Luigi Belluci, finishing ninth overall and fourth in the 2.0-liter class.

So the special editions not only honor a pioneer for women in motorsports, but also call back to Maserati’s racing heritage. Maserati is set to rejoin motorsports starting with a Formula E campaign set to kick off in 2023, and also plans to compete in the SRO GT2 European Series with its MC20 supercar.

2023 Maserati Levante F Tributo Special Edition

Maserati hasn’t confirmed pricing or production volumes for the F Tributo Special Editions, but a spokesperson said they will only be available for the 2023 model year in the U.S. and Canada, with deliveries scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023.

The Ghibli and Levante are nearing the end of their lifecycles. The Levante is expected to return with an electric powertrain as Maserati looks to phase out gas engines by 2030, but the Ghibli won’t be replaced.

