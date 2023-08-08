Hennessey on Tuesday revealed the new Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, an open-top hypercar packing 1,817 hp.

A total of 12 examples are destined for production, and all build slots have been allocated, despite a price tag of $3 million.

The car makes its formal debut next week during 2023 Monterey Car Week, with the initial appearance set for the The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on August 18. The car will be shown with an available bare carbon finish that will be limited to just five examples.

Hennessey already revealed the Venom F5 Roadster with 1,817 hp a year ago, but the new Revolution version ups the performance on the racetrack thanks to increased downforce and reduced weight. There’s also a revised suspension and a new roof scoop to help feed air to the engine.

Those same upgrades appear on the Venom F5 Revolution coupe that was shown in January. The coupe costs $2.7 million and will be built in a run of 24 cars. It, too, is likely sold out.

Hennessey said significant modifications were required to ensure the roofless Venom F5 Revolution can match the track performance of the coupe, though the company hasn’t detailed just what those modifications are. The roof itself is a single carbon-fiber piece that weighs 18 pounds and is fixed to the car via four quick-release bolts and two latches.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster

Hennessey hasn’t provided performance numbers but said the top speed of the Venom F5 Revolution coupe is somewhere below 300 mph, limited by the increased drag of the aerodynamic features designed to generate downforce, including the rear wing.

Hennessey aims to crack 300 mph with its regular Venom F5 coupe, though the highest speed the company has thus far reached is 271.6 mph. That’s close to the current land-speed record of 282.9 mph, set by the SSC Tuatara in 2021. Bugatti’s Chiron Super Sport 300+ hit 304.773 mph in 2019, though that isn’t considered an official world record as Bugatti didn’t make the obligatory second run in the opposite direction.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster

Delivering the car’s 1,817 hp is a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V-8 unique to Hennessey. The mid-mounted engine sends its power to the rear wheels via an automated manual transmission, likely the same CIMA 7-speed single-clutch design found in the other Venom F5 variants. The engine is housed beneath a removable carbon panel with milled heat extraction holes and a glass window that Hennessey said is four times as strong as regular annealed glass.

