A comprehensive collection of Porsche sports cars assembled by an anonymous collector will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s In Houston at the company’s sale in early December.

Dubbed the White Collection, it consists of 63 vehicles, including 56 Porsches all painted white. Most cars remain in original condition with low mileage, according to the auction listing. A pair of Porsche tractors (not in white), as well as a selection of Porsche memorabilia and parts, will also be included in the auction. Everything is housed in what is best described as a Porsche white room, a climate-controlled storage space with a high ceiling and reflective floors that will also serve as the auction venue.

Highlights include a 2015 918 Spyder in paint-to-sample Grand Prix White, with color-matched magnesium wheels and a blue leather interior. The car, which was delivered new to the White Collection via Porsche of North Houston, has over $96,000 of options, RM Sotheby’s claims, along with the Weissach lightweight package. It currently shows just 12 miles on the odometer.

The collection also features not one but two examples of the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7—a Touring and a Lightweight—as well as a rare 1994 911 Turbo S X85 “Flat-Nose.” It’s one of just 39 examples built for the U.S. with pop-up headlights in the waning days of the 964-generation 911.

Porsche White Collection

Nearly every significant 911 model is accounted for, from a 993-generation GT2 to a 2016 911 R, the purist’s special that began listing for over $1 million on the used-car market almost immediately after the first examples were delivered. Other Porsche sports cars are included as well, ranging from multiple examples of the 356, to a 1970 914/6, to examples of the front-engine 924, 944, and 928.

Several of the lots are expected to sell for seven figures. The 918 Spyder is expected to draw the biggest bids, with an estimated hammer price of $2.5 million to $3 million, with the 993 GT2 not far behind at an estimated $2 million to $2.2 million. Unlike the Ferrari barn find collection RM Sotheby’s auctioned off during 2023 Monterey Car Week, which saw similarly high prices for certain lots, all of these Porsches appear to be in immaculate condition.

The auction runs Dec. 1-2.

Related Articles