Electrify America is changing its pricing structure for EV charging, moving to station-specific pricing and adding idle fees as of August 17.

First reported by Autoblog, the changes were announced in a recent email to customers. The timing for the pricing change was subsequently confirmed in an email to Green Car Reports by Electrify America spokesperson Tara Geiger.

Created by the Volkswagen Group as part of its diesel-emissions cheating settlement, Electrify America currently charges either a set rate per kwh or based on the amount of time spent plugged in, depending on the state. The base rate is either $0.48 per kwh or a per-minute rate that varies depending on a vehicle’s charging speed.

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 at Electrify America DC fast-charging station

Instead of having the same per-kwh or per-minute rate structure across all charging stations, prices will now vary by the location of the charging station. Prices could potentially increase, decrease, or stay the same, Geiger said. Once the new pricing structure goes into effect, customers will be able to check prices for individual stations on the Electrify America app or on the screens at said stations.

Pricing will be based on “multiple factors, including local market conditions,” Geiger said.

As before, Electrify America’s Pass+ membership will allow customers to save 25% on energy costs by paying a monthly fee. However, that fee is increasing from $4 a month to $7 a month, Electrify America confirmed. Pass+ plus members saw a 15% rate hike earlier this year.

Electrify America charging stations at Love’s Travel Stop

Electrify America is also adding idle fees for drivers who leave their cars at chargers after they are done charging. Drivers who do not unplug and move their car within 10 minutes after the end of charging will incur an added $0.40-per-minute charge under the new policy, which initially goes into effect at select stations but will gradually roll out nationwide.

Electrify America has been making changes to adjust to the ever-shifting EV market. It recently announced plans to add Tesla connectors in response to the industry’s tilt toward that automaker’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). Longtime partner Walmart has also announced plans to go it alone with its own charging network, potentially impacting Electrify America’s plans for further expansion.

