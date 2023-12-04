A Lamborghini Countach that starred in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” will go under the hammer at an RM Sotheby’s auction in New York City on Dec. 8.

The car is a separate car from the “Wolf of Wall Street” Countach that went under the hammer at a Bonhams auction in Abu Dhabi last month and failed to sell, despite a final bid of $1.35 million.

Two examples of the Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition were used for filming of the movie, which was directed by Martin Scorsese and starred Leonardo DiCaprio as unscrupulous stockbroker Jordan Belfort. One of the cars was damaged for a sequence in which a drug-addled Belfort attempted to drive home. The damaged car was the one that failed to sell last month, presented in the same wrecked condition it was left in after filming wrapped up.

RM Sotheby’s has listed an estimate of between $1.5 million and $2 million for its car, which is the same estimate the wrecked car carried going into its sale. Even the lower estimate is around double what used examples are listed for on popular classified websites, so much of the car’s perceived value rests on its Hollywood connection.

According to the listing, the car is a 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition that was one of just 12 examples originally delivered to the U.S. The white-on-white car is mostly original, though like many Countachs, its oversized U.S.-specification front bumper was swapped at one point for the smaller design used on Countachs sold in the rest of the world. The wrecked car had the U.S.-spec front bumper and this difference can be seen in the final film.

The Countach was unveiled at the 1971 Geneva auto show and quickly became the poster child for wedge-shaped supercars, introducing the scissor doors that went on to become a signature element of Lamborghini’s V-12 models. It also had a very long production run that lasted until 1990. Close to 2,000 examples were built during that time, including 658 25th Anniversary Editions.

The 25th Anniversary Edition is distinguished by unique spoilers and modified air vents designed by future Pagani founder Horacio Pagani when he was still working at Lamborghini. Power comes from a 5.2-liter V-12 delivering 455 hp and allowing for a 183-mph top speed.

