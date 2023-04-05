Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled the 2024 Atlas Peak Edition at the 2023 New York auto show.

Due in showrooms this summer alongside the rest of the updated 2024 Atlas lineup, the Peak Edition adds rugged styling to the popular three-row mid-size SUV. It was inspired by elements shown on the Atlas Basecamp Concept of 2019.

The Peak Edition sports new features inside and out, including more prominent cladding for the underbody, black accents, unique badging, and a grille with extra chrome and an illuminated VW logo. The Peak Edition will also offer the exclusive colors of Avocado Green and Pure Gray.

For the interior, the designers have gone with black and light gray trim with orange contrast stitching. There are also black accents around the dash and a steering wheel clip bearing a “Peak Edition” script and the silhouette of a mountain. It can also be ordered with an ambient lighting package that highlights an additional “Peak Edition” script on the dash area above the glovebox.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition

VW makes no mechanical upgrades, though the SUV rides on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 255/60 all-terrain tires.

The 2024 model year brings a number of additional updates for the Atlas. First announced in February, these include revised styling, bigger screens on the dash, improved interior materials, and a redesigned center console. VW has also dropped the V-6 option, leaving a 269-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 as the sole powertrain.

Pricing information for the 2024 Atlas lineup, including the Peak Edition, will be announced closer to the market launch.

