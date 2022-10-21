The redesigned 2023 Kia Niro EV will start at over $40,000 but gets an increase in EPA range to 253 miles.

As such, it soundly beats its larger sibling in the Kia electric lineup, the base EV6 Light, in price and range. The 2023 EV6 carries over its 232-mile EPA range rating but hasn’t yet been priced; the 2022 model started at $42,695.

Autoblog first spotted pricing information that appeared on Kia’s consumer website before any announcement. The Niro EV is available in Wind and Wave trim levels, with a starting price of $40,745 (including a $1,295 destination charge) for the base Wind model.

The Niro EV Wind comes fairly well equipped with standard features like 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, heated exterior mirrors, automatic wipers, privacy glass, a power tailgate, an eight-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10.3-inch touchscreen (with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), five USB ports, a six-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and Kia’s typical array of driver aids.

2023 Kia Niro EV

To further increase the Niro EV’s green credibility, the Wind trim level gets a mix of cloth upholstery and a synthetic leather made from eucalyptus leaves, with a synthetic-leather steering wheel wrap, limiting use of animal products.

Starting at $45,754 with destination, the Wave trim level adds features like a vehicle-to-load inverter for discharging power to run devices or charge other cars, full synthetic-leather upholstery, fog lights, power-folding mirrors, a power front passenger’s seat, memory system, cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, Kia’s Highway Driving Assist 2 system (which essentially adds automated lane centering to adaptive cruise control) and Smart Park automated parking assist.

The EPA’s website now also lists a 253-mile range, confirming Kia’s original estimate, with efficiency ratings of 113 MPGe combined (126 MPGe city, 101 MPGe highway). For now, there’s no hope of the EV tax credit coming back for the Niro, which is assembled in Korea.

2023 Kia Niro EV

As with the outgoing generation, the 2023 Kia Niro lineup includes hybrid and plug-in hybrid models alongside the Niro EV. In a review of the Niro lineup, we found it to up its efficiency credentials while also raising refinement. The Niro Hybrid got an mpg boost plus a price hike—and so, more recently, did the Niro PHEV.

The 2023 Niro EV joins the lineup alongside the Kia EV6, which is priced about $2,000 higher. The Kia EV9 is on the way next year and will round out a Kia electric crossover lineup in three vehicle sizes.

