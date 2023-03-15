When developing the RS E-Tron GT, Audi covered prototypes in a unique wrap blending red, black, and gray elements in a structured pattern, as opposed to the usual black and white swirly patterns most automakers use to hide the design of their upcoming models.

For 2023, Audi will offer an RS E-Tron GT special edition with a wrap similar to the unique design used on the prototypes. The special edition is called the RS E-Tron GT Project_513/2. The numerical element of the name follows Audi’s internal code for new vehicles, which represents a vehicle’s segment, generation, and body style.

Also unique to the special edition are red Audi ring logos and new 21-inch wheels with concave spokes and a black finish. The red and black theme of the exterior is also carried inside, where the designers have added carbon-fiber inlays bearing a graphic that mimics the wrap’s design. The graphic is applied using a patented partial matting process, and is just a few thousandths of a millimeter thick.

In addition to the unique touches, the special edition comes loaded with the RS E-Tron GT’s top-shelf options. These include matrix LED headlights with laser light, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, carbon fiber for the roof and side mirror caps, rear-wheel steering, nappa leather with honeycomb stitching, 18-way front seats with cooling and a massage function, and more.

2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT Project_513/2 2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT Project_513/2 2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT Project_513/2

Like all RS E-Tron GTs, the special edition is powered by a dual-motor powertrain generating a peak 637 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.1 seconds.

The RS E-Tron GT Project_513/2 goes on sale in the spring and is priced from $181,990. That’s considerably more than the $145,395 starting price, but the car is also loaded with options. Just 75 will be built, and all build slots are only available to customers in the U.S. Included with each car will be an art print highlighting the car and its VIN.

For buyers who already own an RS E-Tron GT or the regular E-Tron GT, Audi offers a car cover with the same pattern as the wrap. The price for the cover is $785.

