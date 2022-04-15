Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
67°
Fort Wayne
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Veterans Voices
Positively Fort Wayne
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
Fort Wayne’s Remarkable Women 2022
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
WANE Newsletters
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Spirit flight attendants picket over cancellations
911 dispatchers honored for T.C. week
Hero MTA workers honored after subway attack
‘Seinfeld’ mom Liz Sheridan dead at 93: reports
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Closings Sign-Up Form
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Sunday Spotlight
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
Horoscopes
At the Library
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Top Automotive Headlines
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
Best new car accessories
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
More Automotive
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
Where is the autonomous car?
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
This is the average price of a used car in each state
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
Trending Stories
Police look to ID suspects in homicide
Crane blows tire, veers off I-69 in DeKalb Co.
Man hit by train in Hicksville ID’d
In the sex predator hunt, law enforcement urge caution
Sewer project to close Anthony Blvd. for 3 weeks
Don't Miss
Here are the most popular Easter candies
Man narrowly avoids falling skyscraper window
Woman with one leg trying 102 marathons in 102 days
SEE: Giant snake made of orange traffic barrels
Kansas 3-year-old calls 911, orders McDonald’s