At the Library: Writing Workshops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You already know that you can depend on the library to help you find a great book to read.  But did you know that you can also turn to the library to help you learn to write a book?

At the Allen County Public, you can find a variety writing workshops. Workshops vary in style of writing, like fiction to young writers group.

There’s even a children’s book writing workshop. That’s lead by Helen Frost, an award-winning children’s and young adult author.

On August 21st, Lori Rader-Day will host a workshop using point-of-view as the foundation of a story.

The best way to learn about upcoming writing workshops in searching with the library’s calendar. You can do that by clicking here.

