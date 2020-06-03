At the library: Summer learning program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library is still hosting its Summer Learning Program, despite the ongoing pandemic. Some changes will be made to keep everyone safe.

The goal of the Summer Learning Program is do stop summer slide, or make sure kids don’t lose knowledge over the summer while they’re not in school.

The ACPL says this year is even more important because kids have been away from their normal classrooms since March.

The theme of this year’s program is “Imagine Your Story.”

The library says it is getting back to basic b y focusing on reading for the SLP. The goal is to have 8 million minutes of reading within the community.

Events will not be held at the library until at least July 1st, but curbside book pickup is available.

For more information, click here.