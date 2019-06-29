At the library: Science and summer learning

If you’re looking for something to do this summer, look no further than the Allen County Public Library. Science programs for all ages are part of the library’s Summer Learning Program.

Kids can learn more about the Earth’s moon by creating a model of the moon’s orbit around the Earth and learn about the phases of the moon.

Or, they can learn more about themselves in The Science of Me, “What makes you, you?” Participants discover how food becomes our body’s fuel, where oxygen goes when we breathe it, and how our brains interpret the world.

The Whalemobile is another experience kids can enjoy. A giant model of a whale that kids can walk inside and explore. They can learn about whales, ocean life, and the valuable resources in our seas.

Teens have the opportunity to learn more about the Mars Rover program and build their own Rover models. Adults can test their knowledge of the Apollo 11 Moon landing during our Space Race Trivia competitions. They can participate as individuals or part of a team. For adults, the ACPL is also offering programs on Gardening for Bees. Types of bees, the plants that attract them, how to get started if you’re interested in beehive care.

All of the programs are free to attend. Program registration is encouraged, and can be done via the website or ACPL’s app.

