At the Library: Protests & Promises Unfulfilled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week’s At the Library segment takes us to the Allen County Public Library’s newest exhibit.

Protests & Promises unfulfilled debuted in the Krull Gallery on July Friday, July 16th. It will remain open at the main branch of the ACPL until September, 12th.

Protests and Promises Unfulfilled, Featuring ‘Voices’ From DJ E-Clyps includes images from local archives depicting protests in the 1960s around civil rights and desegregation. It also features 25 images from local photographer DJ E-Clyps, whose works have been featured in Time and New York Magazine. The images are unique from those featured in DJ E-Clyps’s show last year at Artlink.

More information is available by calling (260) 421-1200; emailing Ask@acpl.info or

visiting www.acpl.info.