At the Library: Maker Lab

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At the Allen County Public Library you find books, a radio station, but also a Maker Lab.

Makers are people who make things from anything around them. That could be a costume for a school play, a web site, a musical beat, or something from a 3D printer. Anyone can use the ACPL Maker Lab, because all of those actions make you a maker, you just need creativity, an idea, and a willingness to have fun and learn.

At the Maker Lab, you’ll find 3D printers, a recording booth, sewing machines, a machine that converts home VHS tapes to DVDs, Adobe Creative Suite, and electronics workbench.

Anyone is allowed to use the Maker Lab. The ACPL just asks that children under 12 be accompanied by an adult.

