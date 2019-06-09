At the Library: Lunch Time Concerts on the Plaza

On the second Wednesday of every month, you can head to the library to hear local music. Lunch Time Concerts on the Plaza start June 12th.

The music groups range from jazz to funk to indie-folk rock. You can expect to hear in the next few weeks New Millennium Jazz Orchestra, Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra, and The Bergmot.

The music is a draw, but there’s also food trucks for your lunchtime hour. This year’s food trucks include Bravas, Flora & Lily’s Mexican Kitchen, and Whip & Chill.

If you do plan on going, you can expect a tended area with chairs for seating.

Lunch Time Concerts are every 2nd Wednesday of every month from now until August. The concerts start at 11:30 a.m. and go until 1:30 p.m., at 900 Library Plaza.

