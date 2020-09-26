At the Library: Family History Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October is Family History Month. The Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center offers you a chance to learn more about your ancestors.

The Genealogy Center will be offering a program every day of the month for all knowledge levels and even some specifically designed to help you break through brick walls you’ve hit in your research.

All programs will be offered virtually and will be recorded, so people can participate when it’s convenient form them to do so.

The Genealogy Center is open, so whether you want to get started in family research or are years deep into your research, call or stop in, an expert staff can help.

