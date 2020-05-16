At the Library: Curbside pickup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library is adjusting its workflow to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic. That includes the start of curbside pickup.

On Monday, May 18th curbside pickup will be available for materials placed on hold at most locations.

“Not surprisingly, what library users are overwhelmingly asking for is access to

physical books and other materials. As much as they have appreciated our

virtual library resources, people want to be able to pick up a physical book

again. Now that library staff have been able to return to our buildings, we are

thrilled to be able to offer curbside delivery to our community,” said Stephanny

Smith, Director of Community Engagement.

Curbside pickup is one-way only. ACPL staff will not accept returns of materials, fines or fees. You’re asked to use outdoor book returns, or call 421-1200.

Once you place an item on hold, you will receive a notification when the material is available. You’ll arrive to your ACPL location.

Signage will be displayed outside of the library, including a phone number to call to notify staff you’ve arrived. If you do not have a cell phone, please call the library ahead of time to arrange a scheduled pickup.

The staff member will ask you for your name, car information, curbside number, library card, and phone number.

The staff asks that you stay in the car, and open your trunk so they can place materials in there.

For more information, head to ACPL.info/curbside. The link will show locations and hours.