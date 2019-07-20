At the Library: Concert with Jim Gill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The summer learning program at the library is winding down, but there are still plenty of fun, educational events left.

One of the major program-ending events is Jim Gill Live in Concert. Jim is a musician, author, and child development specialist.

Get ready to sing, clap, sneeze and dance along with Jim. During his concerts, everyone participates with the silly and inspiring musical games that Jim creates.

The concert will feature songs from his newest CD, “Vote for Jim Gill!”

There are two concerts on Friday, July 26th. Click here for more information.