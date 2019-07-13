At the Library: Book Clubs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Are you looking for your next great read and someone to share it with? The Allen County Public Library has a variety of book clubs you can join.

The book clubs help you discover new books or authors you might not otherwise read. It also gives you an outlet to talk about why you loved or hated a book.

They give you another way to connect with others. What is great about ACPL’s book clubs is that you can try different locations, based on the book or the format. You have the ability to “shop around” to find one you like.

Staff will try new book clubs based on customer feedback. A new book club is launching next week: The Real World Reading Club focuses on nonfiction books and long-form journalism.

All of the events are listed on the ACPL’s website. In their calendar section, if you use book club as a search term, it pulls up all of the options. And under each specific book club event, it gives information on the upcoming book choice, the format of the meeting, and other important information. They also encourage people to register for the events.

Some are centered around specific authors or types of books (Stephen King book club, Classics book club). There is even a Cookbook Book Club, and yes there is food involved. Some of the clubs don’t have assigned books. Instead, you can share a book that you really enjoyed and get reading recommendations from other attendees.

More information is available at www.acpl.info or by calling (260) 421-1200.