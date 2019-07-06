At the Library: Board games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Earlier this year, the library began offering a new type of resource: board games.

The library feels it’s important that their customers can use their collection to form or strengthen connections. Sometimes those connections can happen over books or music. Or this new addition’s case, board games.

The library says sometimes board games can be expensive. So, this gives customers an opportunity to try games, and then decide if they may want to buy one.

The library started with 60 games and have been adding since they started this new resource. They buy all the games locally through Game Annex. Most of the games are geared toward adults, but some are family friendly.

Currently the collection is housed in five different locations: the main library’s Art Music & Media department, Grabill Little Turtle, New Haven, and Waynedale branches. If you have a different “home library,” all the games that are currently available are searchable in their catalog under “board game.” You can place a hold on them, and have it sent to your favorite library location.

The games can be borrowed for 7 days, and they come in convenient packaging to find and identify game pieces.

For more information, click here.