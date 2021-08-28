At the Library: Back to school resources

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library is providing help and resources for students following their return to school.

With a library card, students have access to ACPL’s virtual library, Tutor.com, study rooms, the library’s helpful staff, and so much more. Library cards are free, too!

For library cardholders age 17 and under, any fines and fees that existed prior to June 3, 2021 have been erased from library accounts.

To learn more about the back-to-school resources the ACPL has to offer.