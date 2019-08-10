At the Library: Author visits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the next few months, the library will be hosting a variety of authors. From poetry, to historic fiction, to the author of a best-selling young adult book, there will be something for everyone.

On Sunday, August 25th, the National Book Foundation Presents: Summer with the National Book Awards. The 2:00 p.m. event brings authors to select communities across the country. The two authors coming to the Allen County Public Library are Charmaine Craig and poet Shane McCrae.

Craig has written about experiences of a Burmese family in the 1940-1960s. The main character is based on her own grandfather.

McCrae is a poet and professor at Columbia University. His work focuses on our country’s history and themes of oppression and violence.

On Sunday, September 22nd, Lynn Cullen will come to the main library. The visit will be at 2:00 p.m. Cullen is best known for historic fiction, like “Mrs. Poe.” Her new book, “Summit Avenue,” will be released on September 10th.

On Monday, October 7th at 7:00 p.m., the main library will welcome YA author, E. Lockhart. Her best-sellers included “We Were Liars” and “Genuine Fraud.” Lockhart will give a presentation on using books as forms of escapism and therapy. She will also sign books after her presentation. Books will be available to purchase, with proceeds benefitting the Friends of the Library.

