At the library: Artist Fair returns for 3rd year

The Allen County Public Library is hosting its 3rd annual Artist Fair. It features 30 local artists who will be displaying and selling pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, and more.

There is no charge for artists to participate in the event, so it allows those just getting their artistic footing to show off their work.

Artists vary in background, from an 18-year old college student, to those artists who have been perfecting their craft for 20-30 years. For some, ACPL’s Artist Fair is the first outlet they’ve had to share and sell their works.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to try their own hand at creating art. The Intuitive Painting Workshop is a free event, led by ACPL’s Artist in Residence, Dru Darnell. The workshop will begin at 2:00pm in the Jeffrey Krull Gallery of the Main Library.

The fair is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Click here for more information.