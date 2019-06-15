At the Library: Art with the Summer Learning Program

The library is offering a variety of arts-related programs during their Summer Learning Program. We’re focusing on the “A” in SPARK: Arts.

The library is offering programs for all ages, all skill levels, led by community members who have achieved a level of expertise. Example: Figure Drawing Basics is taught by Jerrod Tobias. His murals are featured downtown and in the North Anthony Corridor.

All supplies needed for the programs are included. There is no cost for the programs. Registration is highly recommended.

The SPARK Program Guide provides all the information you need to plan your summer at the library, and can be picked up at any branch.

Programs are available to all ages, including adults. Some of the featured activities include painting on canvas, clay sculpting, sticky yarn art, and Papier-Mache yarn bowls.

