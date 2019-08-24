At the Library: 10th anniversary of the Lincoln Collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September marks the 10th anniversary of the Lincoln Collection at the Allen County Public Library. The library was asked 10 years ago to house and curate artifacts from the former Lincoln Museum.

Visitors heading to the library can look at original photographs of Lincoln and his family members, as well as letters written by the 16th president.

Some of the highlights include a photograph of Lincoln’s wife, Mary Todd, with the ghost of the president.

However, if you can’t make it to the library, the entire collection is viewable online.

