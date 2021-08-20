Weekend News Anchor/Reporter

We take our weekend news obligation seriously and this is a rare opportunity to lead that effort from the anchor chair in the morning. If you have strong newsgathering skills and a great camera presence, then we may have a spot for you at Fort Wayne’s News Leader WANE 15. Ideal candidate will have previous reporter and anchor experience and proven leadership skills. Digital platform skills and live field reporting experience a must. This position REQUIRES working weekends.

The News Anchor Reporter serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Brief description of duties & responsibilities:

Presents news stories and other content for all platforms

Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner

Assists in producing the newscast and communicates clear direction with team members

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming, making phone calls, editing and other content production duties

Acts as a field reporter as assigned

Conducts interviews both live and recorded

Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsroom situations as required

Performs other duties as assigned

Makes public appearances monthly on behalf of the station

Writes content for the website and other social platforms

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites

Work Experience and education required for position:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Minimum one-year experience in news reporting or anchoring

Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues

Experience shooting, writing and editing their own content

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Ability to hit a deadline daily and in long-term planning

Special Skills Required:

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required

Superior on-air presence

Must pass background check to hire.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and references.

EOE: Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled