TV News Anchor/Reporter

We take our seven-day-a-week news obligation seriously and this is a rare opportunity to lead that effort from the anchor chair in the morning. If you have strong newsgathering skills and great camera presence, then we may have a spot for you at Fort Wayne’s News Leader. Ideal candidate will have previous reporter and anchor experience and proven leadership skills. Digital platform skills and live field reporting experience a must.

Brief description of duties & responsibilities :

1. Presents news stories and other content for all platforms.

2. Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

3. Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner.

4. Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members.

5. Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming, making phone calls, editing and other content production duties.

6. Acts as a field reporter as assigned.

7. Conducts interviews with news personnel and others.

8. Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.

9. Performs other duties as assigned.

10. Makes public appearances monthly on behalf of the station.

11. Writes content for the website and other social platforms.

12. Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.

Work experience and education required :

1. Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

2. Minimum two years’ experience in news reporting or anchoring.

3. Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues.

4. Experience guiding, directing and motivating others.

5. Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

6. Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

7. Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.

8. Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

9. Ability to meet deadlines daily and in long-term planning.

Special Skills Required :

1. Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

2. Superior on-air presence.

ALL applicants must apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar , please upload resume, work samples and references. No phone calls please.

Nexstar Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer