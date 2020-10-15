TV and Multi-Platform Journalist

We’re committed to delivering the best local news in Indiana’s second-largest city, Fort Wayne. WANE is looking to hire a multimedia journalist who can work independently in the field to break news, shoot news, write news, and edit news. The results will be hustled to television, web, mobile or any platform which best serves our customers. We are looking for an aggressive thinker who comes on time to the morning or afternoon news meetings with story ideas and an understanding of how people consume information.

The News Reporter collects, analyzes and presents facts about newsworthy events by interview, investigation or observation for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Duties & Responsibilities :

Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events Proactively arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide context and accurate information Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news sports, artistic, social or other functions Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements Shoots and edits news events and news reports Produces and presents reports for all platforms Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality Writes stories for the web and other platforms Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites regularly Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Work experience and education required for position :

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience Excellent communication skills, both oral and written Minimum two years’ experience in news reporting (more or less depending on market size) Superior on-air presence Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously Valid driver’s license with a good driving record Flexibility to work any shift

Experience with LIVE field reporting and anchoring gives you the advantage.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar , please upload resume, work sample and references. Requires background screening to hire.