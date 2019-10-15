WANE, the news leader in Indiana’s 2nd largest city, Fort Wayne, seeks a sports anchor/reporter/photographer to join our award-winning team. Fort Wayne was recently ranked a top minor league sports city in America with Komets hockey, TinCaps baseball, Mad Ants basketball, plus college and high school athletics. You will do it all; report, shoot, anchor, host, produce, wane.com, and work as a key member with our sports director and sports team. Our brand is “Coverage You Can Count On” and that extends to sports.

The Sports Reporter is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms.

Additional Job Description:

• Produces and presents sports reports for all platforms

• Ensures that all sports content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

• Writes and delivers sports stories in a clear and concise manner

• Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating sports programming and other content

• Responds to breaking sports events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required

• Works closely with the sports team to develop comprehensive sports coverage

• Participates in promotional activities including public appearances

• Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

• Shoots video for sports reports

• Sets up, composes and executes video shots

• Maintains video equipment

• Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content

• Writes stories for the website and other eMedia platforms

• Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites

Requirements & Skills:

• Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

• Comprehensive knowledge of sports and sports related activities

• Fluency in English

• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

• Minimum five years’ experience in sports reporting or anchoring (More or less depending on market size)

• Superior on-air presence

• Experience guiding, directing and motivating others

• Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

• Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution

• Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

• Flexibility to work any shift

If you possess these skills and are willing to make a commitment to WANE and northeast Indiana, apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Upload your cover letter, resume, and examples of your work by December 16, 2019.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled