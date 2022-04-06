WANE 15 is seeking a Front Desk Receptionist to manage our front desk daily and to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. As a Front Desk Receptionist, you will be the first point of contact for our company. Our Front Desk Receptionist’s duties include offering administrative support across the organization. You will welcome guests and greet people who visit the business. You will coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls. Must possess strong customer service skills, can prioritize tasks, and always remain professional.
To be successful as a Front Desk Receptionist, you should have a pleasant personality, as this is also a customer service role.
- Greets and provides customer service to visitors
- Answers and routes telephone calls
- Takes phone messages for other personnel
- Maintains security by following procedures
- Accepts packages from couriers and prepares packages for shipment
- Receive and sort all incoming mail
- Perform clerical functions as needed
- Perform other duties as assigned
Work experience and education required for position:
- High School diploma
- Minimum two years’ experience in clerical support or administrative assistance
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communications skills, both oral and written
- Strong organizational skills
- Punctual with strong attendance history
- Applicant must have the ability to work with Excel, Word and Microsoft Outlook software
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners and other office equipment
- Must pass background screening to hire
ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and cover letter.