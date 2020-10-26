WANE is looking for a Production Operations Manager who is a master multi-tasker with excellent communication skills and an upbeat attitude. The candidate should be able to assist every department, especially, News, Engineering, Production and Promotions. The Production Operations Manager is responsible for providing timely technical operations planning and execution of news broadcasts and large live and recorded field productions, including oversight of the production team.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Manages all aspects of the Production Operations Department

· Plans and manages staffing, scheduling, training, and performance evaluations for the Production Department

· Ensures that staffing levels are cost effective and department is staffed to meet the needs of the station

· Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion, and termination of departmental employees

· Ensures station compliance with FCC broadcast rules and regulations

· Monitors broadcasts to ensure that programs conform to station quality standards, policies, and regulations

· Manages the use of multiple studio and equipment resources, as well as evaluation and planning for future upgrades and equipment needs for the Production Department

· Ensures training plans are created and implemented for employees in the use of equipment such as switchers, cameras, monitors, microphones, lights, and remote production set-ups

· Assigns projects to staff and verifies that deadlines are being met

· Acts as a liaison between Engineering, News and Creative Service Department for execution of daily and special content TV & Digital projects

· Performs various production duties when necessitated by employee absence or other exigent circumstances. Must have ability to work a flexible schedule.

· Perform other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

· Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

· Excellent communication skills, both oral and written as well as peer collaboration

· Minimum five years’ experience with digital electronics systems in a television broadcasting environment, with at least two years’ experience in a leadership role

· Experience with broadcast equipment in live production environments, including cameras, control boards, audio equipment and editing systems

· Experience guiding directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance

· Ability to identify the development needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

· Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

· PC/MS Office experience proficiency with budget management

· Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

· Assist with commercial production during peak demand periods

· Supervise the daily maintenance tasks including any special projects

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar . Please upload resume.