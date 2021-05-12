WANE, the news and weather leader in Fort Wayne, is currently seeking a full-time Producer/MMJ to join our news team. The ideal candidate offers a passion for covering local news and storytelling on all media platforms. Candidate will be able to produce a local show, time management and creativity are a plus! This hybrid position is a producer first and an MMJ second. They will serve as the fill-in producer for vacancies/vacations and voids. Must possess reporting, shooting, writing, and editing abilities. Weekend coverage and weekday flexibility are a must. Must have a degree in journalism or related fields.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Produces and presents news reports for all platforms.

Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner.

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating programming and other content.

Responds to breaking and other urgent newsroom situations as required.

Works closely with the weather team to develop comprehensive weather coverage.

Participates in promotional activities including six public appearances a year.

Writes web stories for their content daily.

Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites.

The MMJ part of the job includes reporting two days a week.

Ability to shoot pictures and edit stories from beginning to end.

Winning candidate will be posting on the web and social media.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Entry level to 2 years’ experience in producing and reporting preferred.

Must be able to shoot video and perform non-linear editing. Ability to write story from beginning to end.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

Flexibility to work any shift.

Physical Demands:

The Producer/MMJ must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Producer/MMJ must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume, work samples and references.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities, other duties may be assigned.