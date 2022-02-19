We are now accepting applications for a part-time Temporary Production Assistant. This position does not have regularly scheduled hours, but will be used for vacation, illness, and holiday absences within the department. This temporary position could include mornings, evenings and weekends.

The Production Assistant is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.

· Composes and frames camera shots, applying the technical aspects of light, lenses and camera settings to achieve the effects sought by directors

· Adjusts positions and controls of cameras to change focus, exposure and lighting as requested by the director

· Operates studio cameras during live broadcasts

· Operates remote cameras during live broadcasts

· Confers with directors and other crew members to discuss sequences, desired effects, camera movements and lighting requirements

· Sets up cameras and related equipment

· Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

· Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

· Proficiency with computers, telephones, and other office equipment.

· Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

· Ability to work closely with departmental members and work as a team player

· BA Degree in telecommunications and television experience preferred.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Production Assistant must be able to stand, sit, reach, climb, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, and make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions or outdoors during remote broadcasts. In addition, the Production Assistant must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. Must be able to climb 12′ ladder. Must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and cover letter.