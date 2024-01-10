WANE 15, the news and weather leader in Fort Wayne, is currently accepting applications for a Part-time Temporary News Producer/Videographer. This position does not have regularly scheduled hours and could include mornings, evenings and weekends. They will serve as the fill-in producer and videographer for vacancies/vacations and voids. Must possess shooting, writing, and editing abilities or be open to learn.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Produces news reports for all platforms.

Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes news stories in a clear and concise manner, helps with timing of a newscast

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching, and coordinating programming and other content.

Responds to breaking and other urgent newsroom situations as required.

Writes web stories for their content daily.

Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites.

Posts on the web and social media.

Requirements & Skills:

High school diploma is required. A Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience is a plus.

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Ability to write story from beginning to end.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Flexibility to work any shift.

Must pass a background screening to hire

Physical Demands:

The News Producer must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and News Producer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities, other duties may be assigned.