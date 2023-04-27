WANE is looking for a part-time temporary digital producer ready to take their skills to the next level in a newsroom that fosters growth and development.  The Digital Producer produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits and feeds news production content specifically for digital and social media platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to wane.com and our mobile apps. This is a weekend position with no on-air responsibility. Saturday and Sunday evening hours are required.

Additional Job Description:

  • Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events
  • Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms
  • Curates the content of WANE.com to best serve our web viewing audience
  • Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories
  • Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
  • Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details
  • Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly
  • Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information
  • Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
  • Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community
  • Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions
  • Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
  • Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements
  • Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
  • Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
  • Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

 Requirements & Skills:

Working toward a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience. 

  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

ALL applicants must apply on-line at:  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar.  Please upload resume.