WANE is looking for a part-time digital producer ready to take their skills to the next level in a newsroom that fosters growth and development. The Digital Producer produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits and feeds news production content specifically for digital and social media platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to wane.com and our mobile apps. This is a weekend position with no on-air responsibility. Saturday and Sunday evening hours are required.
Additional Job Description:
- Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events
- Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms
- Curates the content of WANE.com to best serve our web viewing audience
- Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories
- Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly
- Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
- Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community
- Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions
- Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
- Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
Working toward a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume.