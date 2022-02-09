As the news leader in the market, we’re committed to delivering the best local news in Fort Wayne. WANE-TV is looking to hire a news photographer/editor who understands the landscape of media; one who can work independently in the field to shoot news and move content efficiently. We will put the tools in your hands to do this job and break news on all screens; on-air and online. There are times when collaboration is key and you’ll work side-by-side with a reporter/anchor to tell stories with a creative and interesting flair. Interest and ability to shoot local sports is a plus. Experience with LIVE technology gives you the advantage.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

· Shoots video for news reports

· Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements.

· Sets up, composes and executes video shots.

· Maintains video equipment.

· Edits video clips for television broadcasts and digital content.

· Operates live trucks in remote situations when needed

· Edit video for special projects and other newscasts

· Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

· Fluency in English.

· Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

· Experience operating video recording equipment.

· Proficiency with Adobe Premiere and BitCentral Create

· Proficiency with camera recording equipment and digital technology

· Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, BE CREATIVE and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

· Flexibility to work any shift, this DOES require weekend coverage.

· Work may require being in extreme weather conditions

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The News Photographer must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the News Photographer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Background check and driving record checks are required to hire.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

Please upload resume.