The News Director leads and supervises all aspects of news, weather and sports programming production.

• Manages all aspects of the News Department (other than Production)

• Plans and manages staffing, training, and performance evaluations for the News Department.

• Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees.

• Develops news coverage strategy for the station and its website.

• Critiques newscasts daily to correct errors, improve coverage and provide mentoring feedback to news staff.

• Assigns projects to staff and verifies that deadlines are being met.

• Ensures achievement of viewer rating goals.

• Determines programming and evaluation of equipment needs to produce quality programming.

• Responds to coverage questions.

• Works with other senior station leaders to establish and reach station goals.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

• Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

• Fluency in English.

• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

• Minimum five years’ experience in news programming production, with at least two years’ experience in a leadership role. (More or less depending on market size.)

• Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.

• Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them.

• Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

• Experience preparing and maintaining departmental budgets.

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

• Ability to effectively listen to fully understand employee needs and communicate with a team to shape a solution.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume. No phone calls please