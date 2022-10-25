The News Assignment Editor plays a key role in the news operation, tracking breaking news, confirming story details, gathering content, and posting to the website. The Assignment Editor must communicate well within the newsroom and with the public. A successful Assignment Editor understands what makes a solid news story on-air and online. They must be comfortable picking up the phone to confirm story details with police or fire departments, scheduling interviews and keeping the workflow of the newsroom organized. Attention to detail is a requirement.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Develop story or content ideas, considering news brand and audience appeal for newscasts and web

Collaborate with news producers and managers to conceptualize, produce, organize, write, and edit news content on multiple media platforms

Communicate and coordinate video with affiliates and corporate content team

Send teams of reporters, photojournalists, and other support staff on location to cover breaking news and local content

Own the editorial and creative development and coverage of assigned stories across multiple platforms, including but not limited to broadcast, digital and web

Post and produce daily web content when necessary

Other job duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Communications/Journalism or related degree required

One-year minimum experience in newsgathering and/or production

Experience writing, producing, and editing on a desktop editing system

Knowledge and understanding of various media platforms

Basic understanding and demonstration of multi-media file formats and strong computer skills

Understand the importance of social media

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and references.

Requires background screening to hire.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete lest of responsibilities, other duties may be assigned.