MultiMedia Journalist/Digital Content Producer

WANE in Fort Wayne, IN is looking for a Digital Multi-Media Journalist (MMJ)/Digital Content Producer to focus on reporting and publishing content for our local digital platforms.

The Digital MMJ/Digital Content Producer should be passionate about local news, innovative, focused on the mobile user, confident on camera, and full of creativity and initiative. This position will gather and present live and recorded video segments, online, on mobile, and on social media. These segments will be original stories that break news, dig deeper into details of breaking stories, and develop original enterprise topics exclusive to our digital platform. He or she will have a strong understanding of how to effectively use social media to publicize stories and connect with the audience. In addition, this person will help manage wane.com and its social media properties by publishing content to digital platforms while interpreting analytics to make sound editorial judgments.

JOB SUMMARY: Research, writing, capturing visual content and editing general assignment stories for our websites, mobile platforms and social media along with publishing other content.

Produce content for multiple platforms: wane.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Work with management to enterprise and develop stories on a daily basis

Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative

Organize material, determine angle or emphasis, and write story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards

Gather and verify factual information regarding stories through interview, observation and research

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Knowledge of small tech and digital video equipment

Requirements & Skills:

Degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required

Superior on-air presence

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Flexibility to work any shift

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Digital MMJ/Digital Content Producer must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.

In addition, the Digital MMJ/Digital Content Producer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume. No phone calls.