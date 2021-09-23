Multi-Media Journalist

WANE is looking for a multi-media journalist ready to take their skills to the next level in a newsroom that fosters growth and development.  The Multimedia Journalist produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits, and feeds news production content.  Individual must work well independently and as a part of a small team.

Additional Job Description:

  • Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events
  • Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories
  • Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
  • Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details
  • Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly
  • Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information
  • Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience, or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social, or other functions
  • Pitches stories to news managers which are relevant to the local community
  • Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas
  • Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions
  • Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
  • Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements
  • Shoots, writes, and edits all their own content
  • Produces and presents reports for all platforms
  • Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
  • Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms
  • Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
  • Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required
  • Superior on-air presence
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
  • Must pass background screening to hire

ALL applicants must apply on-line at:  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar 

