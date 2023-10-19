WANE is looking for a multi-media journalist ready to take their skills to the next level in a newsroom that fosters growth and development. The Multimedia Journalist produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits, and feeds news production content.
Individual must work well independently and as a part of a small team.
Additional Job Description:
- Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events
- Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories
- Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly
- Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience, or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social, or other functions
- Pitches stories to news managers which are relevant to the local community
- Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas
- Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions
- Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
- Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements
- Shoots, writes, and edits all their own content
- Produces and presents reports for all platforms
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms
- Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required
- Superior on-air presence
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
- Must pass background screening to hire
ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar