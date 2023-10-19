WANE is looking for a multi-media journalist ready to take their skills to the next level in a newsroom that fosters growth and development. The Multimedia Journalist produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits, and feeds news production content.

Individual must work well independently and as a part of a small team.

Additional Job Description :

Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events

Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories

Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines

Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details

Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly

Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience, or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social, or other functions

Pitches stories to news managers which are relevant to the local community

Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas

Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions

Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts

Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements

Shoots, writes, and edits all their own content

Produces and presents reports for all platforms

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills :

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required

Superior on-air presence

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Must pass background screening to hire

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar